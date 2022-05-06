UPEI, Holland College tuitions going up this fall
UPEI's board of governors has approved a two per cent increase as part of its latest budget.
Tuition going up 2% for the majority of students at both institutions
Tuition at the University of Prince Edward Island is going up again.
The university's board of governors has approved a two per cent increase as part of its latest budget.
The increase will come into effect for the 2022 fall semester.
The change will apply to all students, including international students, those in graduate programs and students at the Atlantic Veterinary College.
UPEI said the university has to balance the need for additional revenues with the desire to provide affordable tuition.
Officials said tuition represents about 40 per cent of operating revenues every year.
For undergraduate students, tuition will still be among the lowest in the Maritime region, officials said.
