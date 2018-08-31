UPEI continues to support departing Saudi students

The University of Prince Edward Island continues to support its 49 Saudi students as they make plans to leave the university.

Following a diplomatic disagreement with the Canadian government, the Saudi government earlier this month recalled 8,300 students on government-funded scholarships to Canadian schools, giving a deadline of Aug. 31.

Some things are kind of beyond our control and we will have to make the best of that. — Jerry Wang, UPEI

Students who have decided to leave UPEI have until Saturday. A handful of students have decided to stay and will be paying out of pocket, the university said.

"You're an international student here and you have your apartment, your house or your car. You have your friends and your network and you have some of your roots here, so yes, it's quite some work," said Jerry Wang, director of recruitment and first-year advising at the UPEI international student office.

While some Saudi students have already been accepted at other schools, the process has been a difficult one for many.

Some students have children here

"They are trying to figure out where to go next, to transfer to different places but there was for sure a little bit of anxiety," Wang said.

Director of recruitment Jerry Wang says UPEI has also been working with its partner universities to ensure students can transfer any credits back to UPEI. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"Students, you know, they were thinking about how many of my credits can be transferred … some students, they had children here and then if they have to go, the kind of adjustment of leaving short notice," Wang said.

Wang said the university is doing everything it can to make the transition easier for students, from both academically and logistically.

UPEI has created template letters departing students can give to landlords to explain the situation that may help students move on short notice. Wang said the office is also assisting students who need to sell their belongings on the Island quickly before they leave.

Transferring credits

Wang said one of the biggest concerns student have surrounds how their credits will transfer once they leave and how it might affect their continued education. He said UPEI's international partners in Australia, New Zealand, the U.K. and the U.S. are helping to help relocate students and create a user-friendly transfer system.

'We have a lot of international partners across the world, in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, the US. Some of our partner universities they have reached out to us to offer options to our students,' says Wang. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"Some of our partner universities they have reached out to us to offer options to our students," Wang said.

"But we also have other options for our students. Possibly they could take online courses, they can take some courses somewhere else and transfer their credits back if they want to get a UPEI degree."

Wang said UPEI has also been working with its partner universities to ensure students can transfer their credits back to UPEI and return to the school should the situation be resolved before they graduate.

"There are certain things we can do, and we do our best to try and support our students," Wang said. "Some things are kind of beyond our control and we will have to make the best of that."

