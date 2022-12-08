UPEI researchers looking at food security of Islanders on social assistance

A new research project at the University of Prince Edward Island is looking at issues of food security faced by Islanders on social assistance.

Jennifer Taylor is a professor in foods and nutrition in the Department of Applied Human Sciences. She wants to hear from people who have been on social assistance in the last year.

"We want to find out about their current situation in terms of the food availability in their household, in terms of how they're managing, what kinds of hardships that they're experiencing," she told Island Morning's Laura Chapin.

"Knowing that P.E.I. is the first province to actually pledge to eliminate poverty and to reduce child poverty to zero by 2025… we thought this was a really important time to hear and listen to Islanders who are living on a low income."

The project received funding through the Department of Social Development and Housing. Taylor said a preliminary report on the data collected will go to the province in the spring, with a more in-depth look to follow two years from now.

"There's a lot of things going on in our environment right now that are just making it more and more difficult for people to survive every day," she said.

Taylor is looking for Islanders on social assistance to take part in a new research project. (CBC)

"We are hoping that we will be able to get some idea about how things are going, what needs to happen and be able to make solid recommendations back to government."

The last research into this topic in Canada was done nearly 10 years ago in Toronto, Taylor said. Researchers there found high levels of food insecurity, meaning participants weren't able to buy enough food for their families.

"In fact, for many it was severe in terms of children going without food," she said.

Taylor said updated data is needed, particularly to see how increases in the cost of living and inflation have impacted families.

"People who normally have an adequate income are noticing that they can't necessarily purchase what they once did," she said.

"This is pushing people who are already vulnerable to even more dire circumstances."

Researchers are asking Islanders who have been on social assistance within the past year to complete an online survey, with 20 to 25 people being invited to do in-depth interviews with the research team after that.

Participants who complete the online survey will be entered into a draw for a grocery gift card. Those who go on to do in-person interviews will also receive a card.