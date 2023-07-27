UPEI receives eagle feather in honour of Indigenous reconciliation efforts 

The Native Council of P.E.I. has recognized UPEI for its ongoing commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous communities.

People heard stories from elders during a ceremony held Thursday at the university's campus in Charlottetown, and UPEI's interim president received an eagle feather on behalf of the school.

Lisa Cooper, chief and president of the Native Council, said she didn't get the support she needed as a UPEI student in the '90s, but is impressed by how far the university has come since then.

In 2021, the university created the Faculty of Indigenous Knowledge, Education, Research and Applied Studies. Last fall, it launched a course on Indigenous history, culture and practices that all students must complete in order to graduate.

"People need to know it's changed," said Cooper. "UPEI has changed. They've worked hard to create this."

The Native Council said receiving an eagle feather is a high honour, symbolizing respect and recognition of hard work.

The school said it plans to continue building the Indigenous studies program, taking it from a minor to a major and potentially a degree.

David Varis is an assistant professor at UPEI and a member of the UPEI Indigenous Circle. He said it's been "a lot of hard work" getting the university to where it is.

"I can name so many individuals who've been along that pathway," he said. "I honour them because without their support I wouldn't be here today."

Reconciliation is starting to take hold at universities and academic institutions across the country, Varis said, adding that young people are "almost demanding another way of thinking."

'True reconciliation'

In 2021, Cooper and her colleagues at the council offered the school a list of recommendations to support reconciliation.

Cooper said that in conversations with school leadership, she was firm that any changes would have to be more than "just lip service."

The council's recommendations included opportunities for free education and Indigenous language training.

Seeing those come to fruition "has been a dream," Cooper said.

"That's true reconciliation."