UPEI hoping to have new president selected by spring of 2024

The University of Prince Edward Island is looking for feedback on how a new president should run the school.

About 10 people showed up to a public forum at the university Tuesday night to offer comment on the selection process. Most of the people in attendance were members of the selection committee for the new president.

But committee chair Shannon MacDonald said information is being gathered in other ways as well.

"We have surveys, we have focus groups, we have online interviews, we have in-person interviews," she said.

"We actually have hundreds of surveys filled out. So people are reaching us, this was just another way to have a consultation that was open to folks outside the campus."

In light of the low turnout Tuesday, the committee is considering another public consultation session, but MacDonald said no date has been set.

'There have been a lot of wounds on campus and there are a lot of open wounds on campus,' said Amirah Oyesegun, who attended a public forum seeking input on the search for the next UPEI president. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Amirah Oyesegun, who works with the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion office at UPEI, came to Tuesday's forum.

She said some things have "felt off" since the recent report on UPEI surrounding harassment at the school.

"There have been a lot of wounds on campus and there are a lot of open wounds on campus," Oyesegun said.

"I'm really hoping we get a president who is intentional and dedicated to healing those wounds and building a stronger community here on campus."

The Rubin Thomlinson report, released on June 14, said an 18-month investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct at UPEI found a working environment that was "toxic, where bullying and harassment is widespread and condoned at an institutional level."

The firm was hired after former UPEI president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz resigned in December of 2021, citing health reasons. Abd-El-Aziz's resignation followed a fresh allegation of misconduct against him. He had been the subject of two previous complaints years earlier, in 2013.

It'll be a challenge to rebuild the reputation of UPEI, but Oyesegun said she's hopeful.

"Currently the entire campus is on the same page in that we need to do better. It will be a challenge, but from my perspective at least, everyone is willing to work to ensure that we do better as a campus," she said.

Shannon MacDonald, chair of the presidential selection committee, says the committee will be guided in part by the recommendations in the Rubin Thomlinson report. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The Rubin Thomlinson report recommended selection of a candidate who could address issues contained in the report, manage change, with a deep understanding of workplace fairness, harassment and a demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

"I think that one of the things we will have as input among the consultations, obviously, is that Rubin Thomlinson report," said MacDonald.

"And the characteristics we are hearing, not surprisingly, marry with somebody who would be able to handle that kind of environment."

The selection process will dig deep into each candidate's background, MacDonald said.

"As a committee we are taking some extra steps in terms of rigor in looking at the history of the candidate," she said.

Roughly 10 people showed up to Tuesday's public meeting to offer input on the selection of a new president for UPEI. (Tony Davis/CBC)

As for feedback on how a president should be hired and the traits they should have, there are some recurring themes, MacDonald said.

"Strong opinions that are aligning in many ways. Collaboration, campus life, culture, being open to really digging into what we have to offer.," she said.

Some of those themes line up with Oyesegun's priorities.

"Just someone who centres empathy and care in the work they do," Oyesegun said.

"I don't want someone who just sees this position as a stepping stone for their career. I want someone who is invested in UPEI."

MacDonald said the hope is to have a new president in place by spring.