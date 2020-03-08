UPEI takes bronze medal with thrilling comeback win

The UPEI Panthers women's basketball team capped a remarkable season Sunday with a thrilling, come-from-behind win over the Laval Rouge et Or in the bronze-medal match of the U Sports Final 8 championship in Ottawa.

After trailing by as many as 11 points, UPEI outscored Laval 24-9 in the fourth quarter and went on to win 57-50.

Jenna Mae Ellsworth put the Panthers ahead 52-50 for good with less than two minutes left.

The thrill of victory at the <a href="https://twitter.com/USPORTSca?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USPORTSca</a> Final 8 🥉<br><br>Congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/UPEIPanthers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UPEIPanthers</a>! / Félicitations <a href="https://twitter.com/UPEIPanthers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UPEIPanthers</a> !<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChaseTheGlory?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChaseTheGlory</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ViserHaut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ViserHaut</a> <a href="https://t.co/ehEQmu8kOz">pic.twitter.com/ehEQmu8kOz</a> —@USPORTSca

Ellsworth, the national player of the year, led the Panthers with 24 points. Reese Baxendale, the player of the game for UPEI, added 17. Carolina Del Santo was strong under the basket with 12 rebounds.

It was the Panthers' first trip to the women's nationals in 22 years, and their first medal since 1989 when they won silver.

FINAL | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a> 57 - Laval Rouge et Or 50<br><br>Say hello to your <a href="https://twitter.com/USPORTSca?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USPORTSca</a> BRONZE MEDALISTS!🥉<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoPanthersGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoPanthersGo</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Basketball?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Basketball</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nationals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nationals</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bronze?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bronze</a> <a href="https://t.co/JykLimuTdd">pic.twitter.com/JykLimuTdd</a> —@UPEIPanthers

The Panthers, ranked sixth entering the eight-team tournament, began the tournament by upsetting the third-ranked Ryerson Rams in a quarter-final match on Thursday.

They lost to the No.2-ranked Brock Badgers in the semifinals on Saturday.

Brock and Saskatchewan were scheduled to play for the national title Sunday night.

