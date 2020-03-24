UPEI moving all learning online due to young-adult COVID-19 outbreak

All in-person classes and exams are being suspended as of Monday and only a limited number of employees will remain at UPEI as it moves to an "essential services" model due to the most recent outbreak of COVID-19.

Much teaching and learning was already taking place online due to the pandemic, with some lab-based courses among the exceptions.

The university said in a statement that it will work to ensure Chief Public Health Office guidance can be followed for any essential exams that have to be held in person.

Any staff having to continue working on campus will have to follow CPHO guidelines such as respecting two-metre physical distancing, a statement from the university said.

The Robertson Library will be closed for in-person services.

Campus buildings will remain locked except the W.A. Murphy Student Centre. Dining halls and the campus food bank will remain open.

The Atlantic Veterinary College will continue to provide essential animal health services. (University of Prince Edward Island)

The UPEI Bookstore will remain operating on its regular schedule, but will reduce occupancy to a max of 10 people.

The Atlantic Veterinary College will continue to provide essential animal health services, the statement said.

Holiday break is happening early for many staff at UPEI.

The university will also be closing three days earlier. The break for most students will now run from Dec. 21 to Jan. 11, according to a release by UPEI president Dr. Alaa Abd-El-Aziz.

In late November, the university said there would be a one-week delay in the start of the winter semester, with the university citing "the health and wellness of students and their overall well-being" amid restrictions resulting from the pandemic.

Students at the Atlantic Veterinary College will resume classes virtually on Jan. 4, however.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

