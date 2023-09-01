Students excited to make 'long-lasting friendships' as UPEI's orientation week kicks off

New Student Orientation has kicked off at the University of Prince Edward Island, with students flocking to campus just days before the beginning of the fall semester.

Chloe MacAdam is one of the NSO co-ordinators at UPEI and says she hopes the week-long series of events will get people fired up to head to class.

"Today so far has been amazing," MacAdam said Friday. "It's awesome seeing all these people on campus."

'It's time to finally welcome the new students to campus,' says Chloe MacAdam. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

There are social events, activities, workshops, campus tours, movie and game nights, trivia, a student services fair, a scavenger hunt in downtown Charlottetown, a food drive and much more.

Students taking part in NSO all get assigned a team colour with a corresponding T-shirt, so many people in Charlottetown will see students running around with bright colours on.

MacAdam said that helps bring people together and meet other people on their teams.

"I can't wait for people to start connecting, making the long-lasting friendships that they're going to have here at university," she said.

'I love the beach'

Layney Ross left her home in New Brunswick to make the roughly four-and-a-half-hour drive to UPEI to move in and get ready for the new school year.

Ross said she's excited to meet new people and have a "fresh start" at a new school. First things first, she said: Getting to know her roommates and getting to an Island beach.

Layney Ross, centre, is excited to start classes for the fall semester. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"I want to go to the beach," she said with a laugh. "I love the beach."

The full schedule for UPEI's New Student Orientation is available on the school's NSO website. It runs until Saturday, Sept. 9, with one of the final events being a rally to cheer on the UPEI women's rugby team at their home opener.

"I can't believe the fall is finally here. It's time to finally welcome the new students to campus, welcome everybody else back to campus and start reviving the life here on campus," MacAdam said.

"I can't wait."