UPEI hosting Canadian Wheelchair Basketball League championships

You can watch top notch wheelchair basketball at the UPEI gym this weekend.

The Canadian Wheelchair Basketball League championships are being played at the Chi-Wan Young Sports Centre from April 26 through April 28.

The CWBL National Championship takes place every spring as competitive club teams from across Canada compete for the title of national champion.

This year 11 teams are playing in two tiers.

The first game is at 8 a.m. Friday.

A day pass will cost you $7 — and an event pass is $15. Those wishing to purchase tickets can call or email ParaSport and Recreation P.E.I.

