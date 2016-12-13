UPEI hosting Canadian Wheelchair Basketball League championships
You can watch top notch wheelchair basketball at the UPEI gym this weekend.
Teams from across Canada compete for the title of national champion
You can watch top notch wheelchair basketball at the UPEI gym this weekend.
The Canadian Wheelchair Basketball League championships are being played at the Chi-Wan Young Sports Centre from April 26 through April 28.
The CWBL National Championship takes place every spring as competitive club teams from across Canada compete for the title of national champion.
This year 11 teams are playing in two tiers.
The first game is at 8 a.m. Friday.
A day pass will cost you $7 — and an event pass is $15. Those wishing to purchase tickets can call or email ParaSport and Recreation P.E.I.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.