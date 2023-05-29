UPEI 'anxiously awaiting' report into workplace harassment

The University of Prince Edward Island's interim president says a report arising from a third-party investigation on workplace harassment isn't ready yet, but he hopes it can be released soon so the university can "close that chapter of our history."

Greg Keefe said the university's lawyers have received some information — and questions — from the Toronto-based law firm Rubin Thomlinson, which is doing the review.

He hopes that means the process is close to being done. When it is, he told CBC News, the university does plan to share the report.

"If there are components of the report that are not able to be released because of privacy laws, there may be some redactions, but we're hoping the report is written in such a way that we can release it in a very fulsome way."

The university announced the review in December 2021, after allegations of workplace misconduct and sexual harassment against former president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz.

Keefe said the university community is "anxiously awaiting" the report.

"We want to have the university see the report, see what value is in the report, see how the report provides any guidance to the future. This is a report that is looking at a time in the university that's part of our history, and we'd like to get that report, close that chapter of our history, and move on to new chapters of writing the story of UPEI moving forward."