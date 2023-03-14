'Anxiety in the air': Faculty strike deadline weighing on UPEI students

With a possible faculty strike at the University of Prince Edward Island now just days away, the university's student union says it's hearing lots of concerns and questions about how a strike would impact the semester.

UPEI's faculty association has said its members will strike Monday, if a deal with the university isn't reached by Sunday. The university and the faculty have been trying to negotiate a new collective agreement since April 2022.

"There's a lot of uncertainty and anxiety in the air… No one is really sure what's happening, and what it means for them," said Adam MacKenzie, the student union's president and CEO.

"The biggest concern is a disruption to student life. Students in the past three years have had no shortage of disruption to their academia. This is just going to add to that, which is very unfortunate."

Final exams for most UPEI courses are scheduled to take place from April 18 to 28.

According to MacKenzie, some instructors have started advising students on what they should do if a strike is called.

Adam MacKenzie, president of the UPEI Student Union, said the possibility of a strike next week is causing 'uncertainty and anxiety' among students. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"Professors have been fairly good, from what I'm hearing, at letting students know how they can best help themselves in this situation," he said. "Look ahead in your courses, continue your readings or assignments as if you were still in class. You just can't submit them until class resumes."

Strike plans unclear

The university hasn't said whether a strike could lead to an extended semester, or what contingency plans are in place.

On UPEI's website, managers say the administration "will do everything in its power to ensure the term is saved and that students have a reasonable opportunity to complete all courses. Financial aspects about any possible refunds will be communicated broadly when more information is available."

Ashwin Panthirupara Santosh, a first-year student at UPEI, worries a strike could extend the semester, and rob him of some of his summer break. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Ashwin Panthirupara Santosh, a first-year engineering student, said the uncertainty is weighing on him.

"I'm an international student. So I'm new to all this," he said. "I just don't want my semester to get too long. I want to enjoy the summer, to be honest."

"We're all going to get our credits, I think. But it'll be to what cost?" said Kylee Bustard, a second-year English student. "If items are cut from the curriculum syllabus, we'll be losing that information. We're here as students to get lifelong learning, not to get a degree. So we're losing those opportunities."

'Everyone's messaging is conflicting'

Both the university and the faculty association have said in public posts this week that they're committed to reaching an agreement ahead of the strike deadline. However, so far this week, the two sides haven't met.

"It's been a very confusing past week and a half," said MacKenzie. "Last week, one side had indicated they were waiting for the other side to respond to their additional meeting request. A couple days later, the other side said they were waiting for that side to respond to their additional meeting request.

"It's hard to clarify the situation to students when you yourself don't even know what the situation is, because everyone's messaging is conflicting."

UPEI says if faculty strike, university facilities will remain open, and other staff will be expected to continue working. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

UPEI did reach a tentative agreement Tuesday with CUPE, the union that represents university support staff. The university and IBEW, which represents facilities workers, are still in negotiations over their contract.

On its website, UPEI said if faculty members strike, university facilities will remain open and other staff will be expected to continue working.

"Students, non-striking employees, and visitors are welcome to come to the university campus and can cross the picket line," the website said. "You will be able to enter UPEI buildings and access student services during a strike."