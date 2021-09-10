UPEI COVID-19 vaccine clinic sees steady turnout

A steady stream of people trickled in this morning to get their COVID-19 shots at the vaccine clinic hosted by the University of Prince Edward Island.

Students, faculty and staff had the chance to get vaccinated at the campus' W.A. Murphy Student Centre on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The UPEI Health and Wellness Centre says they had the capacity to administrate vaccines to up to 300 people.

"There was a lot of planning," said Marilyn Barrett, the centre's director. "The staff and I, we've been communicating with the Chief Public Health Office and Public Health Nursing and so working on all the logistics, making sure we have enough vaccine, enough equipment and supplies and then advertising, making sure we communicate to folks who need to know about it."

Faculty and staff from the school of nursing as well as some volunteers were there to assist with the vaccination process.

Diverse participation

UPEI will require all faculty, staff and students to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Barrett said that those looking to be vaccinated are a mixed group of people.

"We have a group of partially vaccinated people that are doing their catch-up, getting their second vaccine," she said.

"Then we have a group of international students who are vaccinated in their home country, but with a non Health Canada-approved vaccine. So those folks, we're catching them up with a Canadian-approved vaccine.

"And then there is a small group of unvaccinated students and faculty and staff who are getting vaccinated for the first time."

Ibrahim Yusuf Muhammad, a second-year computer science student from Nigeria, said the clinic was a perfect opportunity to get his first shot.

"In my home country, there you have to be 18 and above to get the vaccine and I'm still 17 I couldn't get vaccinated there, so I got it here," he said.

Thao Vuy, a sustainable design engineering student from Vietnam getting her first dose of a Canadian-approved vaccine, said the clinic made the process easier.

"I'm a freshman here, so I'm not used to the streets around here," she said. "So it's very convenient just to go to this building and take the vaccine."

Mandatory vaccinations

UPEI will require all faculty, staff and students to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18. A second clinic will be held in early November for those just getting their first shot Friday.

International students who previously received vaccines not approved by Health Canada only need a single shot of one of the approved vaccines.

Students had to have their provincial health card or student ID with them in order to get vaccinated.