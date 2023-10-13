Some UPEI students having trouble getting into courses as enrolment grows

The UPEI Faculty Association says staffing numbers at the university aren't keeping pace with enrolment, which is causing some challenges for students.

"Things that are listed as regular courses, maybe on the website, are only offered, like, every other year when they have availability," says Ross Boyd, who is studying at the Charlottetown campus.

"I think one of the immediate stressors is finding outside electives. That has been a significant challenge."

Both the UPEI Student Union and the faculty association say they've been hearing those frustrations more and more from students as enrolment at the university continues to grow.

"Maybe they're in much larger courses than they would've been previously. We do have some classes with, you know, 400-plus students," said Margot Rejskind, executive director of the association.

'We've certainly seen they're able to spend money when it suits them. It's only when we're talking about teaching and research and supporting the actual mission of this university that suddenly there's no money,' says Margot Rejskind, executive director of the UPEI Faculty Association. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"It may be that they are wait-listed and unable to get into courses. We've seen a lot of upper-level elective courses not be offered in the last couple years, because we don't have anybody to teach them."

The university has expanded a lot in the past decade — adding new buildings and programs as well as more students — but staff numbers haven't climbed as quickly, Rejskind said.

"We don't have enough faculty. We don't have enough people teaching at this university," she said.

"We're spread much more thinly across the university, and that's what happens... sometimes there's just nobody available to teach a course."

Big growth at P.E.I.'s only university

Enrolment at UPEI has grown 18 per cent in the last five years, this fall sitting at 5,465 full-time and 351 part-time undergrad and graduate students, for a total of 5,816. Over that same time, faculty numbers have gone up just 10 per cent, say staff at the university.

A chart showing how the University of Prince Edward Island's campus population has grown since the fall of 2019. (UPEI)

The need for more faculty was a key issue during the month-long strike last spring. The union wanted minimum instructor to student ratios written into a new collective agreement. The university didn't agree to that, but did commit to hire 20 more full-time faculty over five years.

Three full-time positions have been added this year along with 15 additional sessional instructors, who are paid per course,

While more students has meant more tuition revenue, the university still doesn't have surplus money to hire a lot more staff, says Greg Keefe, the interim president of UPEI. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Greg Keefe, the interim president of UPEI, said he knows course access is still an issue, though.

"It's always a challenge, frankly… We've budgeted I think more appropriately this year, with increased budgets for sessionals. We planned further ahead. I would've hoped it was less of a challenge this year, but I'm not going to say it was," Keefe said.

He said the university can't simply hire a bunch more faculty all at once to catch up with enrolment, because as a public institution, UPEI has to maintain a balanced budget.

A chart showing staffing levels at UPEI over the same five years that enrolment has increased by 18 per cent. (UPEI)

While more students has meant more tuition revenue, the university still doesn't have surplus money to hire many more staff members, Keefe said.

"If you look at our funding over the decade, the proportion of funding we get from government has declined and so we're trying to create a balance here, with tuition and international students and our government funding, in order to meet our obligations to pay faculty appropriately, to pay sessionals appropriately," he said.

UPEI staff said the university is working on an official enrolment strategy, which is taking a close look at just how many more students it can handle in various programs without that leading to class sizes that are too large, or even bigger issues for students trying to access courses.

UPEI is working on an official enrolment strategy, taking a close look at just how many more students it can handle in various programs without that leading to class sizes that are too large. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Rejskind pointed out that the university hasn't had trouble covering non-teaching costs.

"We have seen a lot of investment over the last decade in buildings. We have engineering, we have climate change, we have the new residence," she said, adding in a reference to a major controversy coinciding with the resignation of its former president, "They have deep pockets when it comes to legal fees…

If they can't accommodateus… if there's not the funds to do that, then why are you taking our tuition? — Student Ross Boyd

"We've certainly seen they're able to spend money when it suits them. It's only when we're talking about teaching and research and supporting the actual mission of this university that suddenly, 'There's no money. We have to be careful with our money.' So I really think there's room for reprioritization."

Boyd thinks with enrolment up so much, more teachers should be hired.

"If they can't accommodate us, if there is no room to accommodate us, if there's not the funds to do that, then why are you taking our tuition?" he wonders.