UPEI and striking members of faculty association reach tentative agreement
Union 'still working it through' language of agreement
A tentative agreement has been reached in the labour dispute at the University of Prince Edward Island, the union representing faculty members said on Friday, the 26th day of their strike.
The UPEI Faculty Association is "still working it through" checking the language of the agreement, said vice-president Margot Rejskind.
UPEI's administration typically does not comment until the tentative agreement is signed, said Nicole Phillips, the university's director of communications and university relations.
That is expected to happen later this morning, Phillips said.
She said the agreement needs to be ratified by the faculty association and the board of governors, then the senate needs to approve the "back to class" plan.
Rejskind said the faculty association hopes students could be back to class on Monday if the deal is ratified today.
Faculty association members have been on the picket line for nearly four weeks, since March 20, putting a stop to university classes and leaving students wondering when the semester might resume.
The UPEIFA's last collective agreement had been set to expire on July 1, 2020, but the parties signed a two-year extension that expired last June.
The two sides have been in negotiations on and off since April 2022.
The primary sticking points at the bargaining table have been workload, improved health and safety, higher pay, and the hiring of more full-time faculty members to cope with a growing student body.
More to come.
With files from Laura Chapin
