Donation drives send help from P.E.I. to Ukraine

Ukrainians who live in P.E.I. are working hard to get donations sent to people in need back home and Islanders are responding too.

A donation drive run by the Stand with Ukraine group is collecting everything from money to medical supplies, to warm clothing.

Anna Cherepanova, one of the people helping collect donations, said some of the items they are looking for include: Band-Aids, Tylenol, Advil, women's sanitary napkins, first-aid kits, diapers, mittens and gloves.

"Many people send many many messages about how they can help," said Cherepanova.

"It will be a big help for them."

Cherepanova checks messages from people in Ukraine, and posts videos from the people who have received help. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Cherepanova works at Material Girl, a store in Charlottetown which is a drop-off location. Carriage House in Charlottetown is another drop-off location and there are also collection points in Stratford, Cornwall and Summerside.

The group is posting regularly on the Stand With Ukraine Facebook page.

Cherepanova moved to P.E.I. a few years ago from Ukraine and still has many friends and family there.

Her family is my family,​​​​​​. — Christine Zareck

She said she's still shocked about what's happening.

"It's a big tragedy for my people and my country," she said.

"I know many people who cannot run, who cannot save themselves, who cannot help themselves."

Terrible situation

Cherepanova calls it a terrible situation.

Looking at a box of mittens donated by a local women's institute she has tears in her eyes.

'We are far away, we are trying to do everything we can in order to help our people there,' says Elina Lialiuk. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"Of course it's lovely, it's handmade," she said. "I'm pretty sure children will get it,"

More than one million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion, in the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said Thursday. The tally the U.N. refugee agency released to The Associated Press was reached Wednesday and amounts to more than two per cent of Ukraine's population being forced out of the country in less than a week.

Personal campaign

Christine Zareck, who is Cherepanova's employer, is happy to be involved too.

"Her family is my family," said Zareck.

We want to sell everything from this yard sale and all money we collect, we will send to Ukraine,​​​​​​. — Anna Cherepanova

She said it feels personal as they are able to help people they know through Ukrainian Canadians here.

"It was going to be friends of the community that we're helping," said Zareck.

"We're very excited that it's working so well."

Hoping to help quickly

Elina Lialiuk, who came to P.E.I. from Ukraine two years ago, said the whole community is brainstorming to figure out what they can do to make a difference.

"We are far away, we are trying to do everything we can in order to help our people there."

I'm Ukrainian, it's my country, I support people over there,​​​​​​. — Sergey Davidkovich

She has a two-month-old baby but is still busy gathering donations and dealing with messages from people who want to donate, as well as people in Ukraine who need help.

"Any donation is very much welcome," said Lialiuk. "Islanders are really supportive."

$10K raised as of Thursday

Lialiuk said they are hearing from volunteers and people they know in hotspots who need help.

She realizes people may be hesitant to transfer funds, and they are trying to be as transparent as possible.

They are posting videos and photos of people who have been helped.

ADL donated several thousand cans of condensed milk. (Stand with Ukraine Facebook)

"We've been able to collect, through e-transfers, about $10,000 in three days," she said.

On top of sending funds to people, there is also a plan to send supplies with the help of local trucking businesses.

Transportation plans in the works

Sergey Davidkovich, a partner with Sherwood Truck and Auto, is also collecting donations at the business and helping co-ordinate the delivery of supplies.

"I'm Ukrainian, it's my country, I support people over there," said Davidkovich.

He said they've received winter clothes and food mostly, including a large donation of condensed milk from ADL.

He said the business will use its trucks for some of the transportation of goods.

The plan is to send the donations to Poland, and than figure out how to get the supplies to Ukrainians from there.

Fundraising events planned

Other events are in the works too.

The Stirling Women's Institute will host a fundraiser on Sunday at the Stanley Bridge Hall.

The group will have tea and coffee as well as other items to raffle off.

Grandma Jaworski's Foods will have a perogie giveaway on Saturday, March 12th. People can pick up a plate of perogies, and a large donation jar will be set up to help the cause.

Lori Jaworski told CBC she expects to make around 4,000 perogies for the event.

There is also a yard sale set for March 19 at Central Christian Church, and organizers said they are happy to accept items to sell.

"We want to sell everything from this yard sale and all money we collect, we will send to Ukraine," said Cherepanova.