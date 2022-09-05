2 taken to hospital following attack at P.E.I. Acadian festival

Two people were taken to hospital early Saturday morning after an assault in a recreation centre parking lot in the Evangeline region of Prince Edward Island.

The incident happened following a dance at the Evangeline Recreation Center, in Abram-Village, that was part of the weekend-long Acadian Festival.

RCMP Cpl. Travis Gallant said police received a call about an attack around 1:30 a.m. AT Saturday. He said two people were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gallant said no more details could be shared.

Jeanne Gallant, president of the Evangeline Area Agricultural Exhibition and Acadian Festival, said she's heartbroken.

Jeanne Gallant, president of the Evangeline Area Agricultural Exhibition and Acadian Festival, said she hopes the culprits come forward and apologize for their actions. (Maggie Brown/CBC)

"I'm really saddened to announce that is it true, there was an incident here," said Gallant.

"The community is in shock."

Gallant said she was inside the recreation centre when the incident took place and didn't see what happened.

She said one of the victims was a volunteer at the festival Tuesday night and Thursday.

"They're an absolutely wonderful person… it breaks my heart," said Gallant.

Gallant said she doesn't know the second victim, but knows their spouse.

She said it's unknown how many people were involved in the incident.

"The minute we have details and the minute we know names, we'll share that information with the RCMP because we want to help them find the culprits and bring them to justice," said Gallant.

Daycare closes following incident

The parking lot of the recreation centre is shared with the Pomme et Rinette Educational Centre parking lot.

The French daycare has decided to close Tuesday, and possibly remain closed for the week.

"Some employees of our centre and their families were victims of criminal acts and intimidation," the daycare said in a Facebook post Sunday.