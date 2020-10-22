Two Charlottetown rink properties vandalized in one week

Police are looking for help from the community after two Charlottetown rinks were vandalized this week.

City workers were busy Friday morning cleaning up graffiti on walls and pavement at the brand-new outdoor rink in the Hillsborough area and at Cody Banks Arena.

Cody Banks Arena

City officials obliterate graffiti vandalism from the back of Cody Banks Area, which was hit Thursday night. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC News)

Cody Banks Arena was hit by vandals on Thursday night.

There has been a moderate increase in graffiti calls to police in recent months, a Charlottetown Police spokesperson said in an email to CBC News.

Outdoor rink

All the paint has been cleaned from the Hillsborough area outdoor rink following vandalism earlier this week. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC News)

The outdoor rink in the Hillsborough area was also targeted earlier this week.

Police said citizens should call anytime, particularly at night, if they see any suspicious behaviour in their area.

