Two Charlottetown rink properties vandalized in one week
Police have seen a moderate increase in graffiti calls in recent months
Police are looking for help from the community after two Charlottetown rinks were vandalized this week.
City workers were busy Friday morning cleaning up graffiti on walls and pavement at the brand-new outdoor rink in the Hillsborough area and at Cody Banks Arena.
There has been a moderate increase in graffiti calls to police in recent months, a Charlottetown Police spokesperson said in an email to CBC News.
Police said citizens should call anytime, particularly at night, if they see any suspicious behaviour in their area.
With files from Jessica Doria-Brown