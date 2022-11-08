5 people displaced after fire at duplex near Summerside

At least five people have been temporarily displaced by a fire that damaged a duplex just outside Summerside Sunday evening, fire and Red Cross officials say.

Kensington fire Chief Rodney Hickey said the fire in Travellers Rest started outside the duplex and spread from a deck up into the siding. He did not know the cause.

The fire was discovered at about 8:30 p.m. by two firemen from Summerside and Alberton who were driving by, he said.

"They noticed it and went in and started pounding on the doors," Hickey said.

They alerted the people inside and put the fire out themselves, save for some smouldering, he said.

Red Cross volunteers on Monday assisted a couple and two children with emergency lodging and purchases such as food and clothing.

The Red Cross said in a release late Monday that there was at least one tenant in the other unit who had not yet contacted their team but who would be offered similar help if needed.

Hickey said damage was relatively minor and the building will be livable again.

The fire marshal is investigating.