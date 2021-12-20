Amid COVID-19 uncertainty, some international students stay put on P.E.I. for holidays

Some international students on Prince Edward Island are staying put over the holidays, fearing they might not get back to Canada.

Even if they are allowed to travel, many worry about COVID-19 testing and isolation requirements turning into long delays. They say it's too risky, and would interfere with their studies or part-time jobs.

Yash Gupta is a business student at UPEI who is from Nepal. He said he gave up on the idea of going home earlier this month.

"Travelling with the restrictions in place that we have right now, it's very difficult for me," said Gupta.

For now, he will stick with Facetiming with his family, and will pick up more hours at the local seniors' home where he works.

University students travelling to nearby provinces catch a bus at the UPEI campus. Many worry about the rising case numbers. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Gupta said although he was mentally prepared for it, his mother is devastated he can't make it home.

"She really wanted me to come," he said.

Gupta had planned to do a secret Santa party with other friends, but that's cancelled now. He expects he'll mostly be at work, or at home with his roommates, who are also international students.

"I think it's safe to stay where we are," he said.

It's kind of discouraging, to be honest. - Maria Dinh

Maria Dinh, originally from Vietnam, is a business student at UPEI. She wasn't heading home, but she hoped to travel to see a friend in Halifax over the holidays.

"I need to just cancel the plan. It's kind of discouraging, to be honest," said Dinh.

She said isolation and testing takes time and energy, and she just wanted a quick trip.

On-campus residences prepared

Laura O'Laney is the assistant manager of residence life at UPEI. She said a lot more students made their plans earlier this year and international students knew what to expect when travelling during a pandemic.

"A lot of people were planning on staying," O'Laney said. "It feels like it's a good place to be."

O'Laney said last year was harder when more domestic students ended up staying who hadn't planned on it when New Brunswick and Nova Scotia closed their borders without a lot of advance notice.

Student Simrat Kaur Jaspal's family lives in United Arab Emirates. She said for Christmas she plans to enjoy a meal together with friends on campus.

"The cases are increasing, and there are chances for the airport to shut down and I don't want to take any risk to be stuck back home," said Kaur Jaspal.

Newfoundland trips require more isolation

Laura Flynn's trip home to Newfoundland isn't going exactly as she had hoped, but she is still going home.

The UPEI student also works at the school's residence, so she feels for the international students who can't get home.

"I definitely want to go home for Christmas," said Flynn.

UPEI student Laura Flynn is originally from Newfoundland. She will have to isolate for five days when she gets home. 'That put a damper in some of my plans,' she says. (Laura Meader/CBC)

On Sunday, Newfoundland and Labrador announced new restrictions for travellers, requiring fully vaccinated people to isolate for five days and take rapid tests.

"The last couple of days have felt a lot like March 2020," Flynn said. "I won't be able to see some of my friends at all now."

At Holland College, there are few — if any — students left in residence because the semester finished Dec. 10, a school official told CBC News.