Flag-raising ceremonies on P.E.I. mark start of Transgender Awareness Week

Close to a dozen people gathered at Stratford's town centre on Monday for a flag-raising ceremony marking the start of Transgender Awareness Week.

A similar flag-raising ceremony also took place Monday at Charlottetown's city hall, and ceremonies are slated to take place at Summerside's city hall and at the P.E.I. Legislature later this week.

Transgender Awareness Week — which runs from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20 — is a chance to celebrate transgender and gender diverse people and to shed a light on their struggles, said Anastasia Preston, the trans community outreach co-ordinator with PEERS Alliance.

"Allyship is a constant practice," she said. Honouring people's pronouns and using non-gendered language are some steps Preston suggests to support the transgender community.

Transgender Awareness Week is a time of celebration but also of acknowledging violence facing the transgender community, says Anastasia Preston, trans community outreach co-ordinator with PEERS Alliance. (CBC/Safiyah Marhnouj)

Preston said she first became involved in Transgender Awareness Week in 2018. To Preston, this week is also important to recognize how far transgender rights have progressed, like the opening of a gender-affirming health clinic on the Island earlier this year.

"A lot of kids nowadays identify on a gender spectrum because they are allowed to, finally," she said.

"It's not this new thing or this new wave, it's just that this is the first time in their lives and in our history that they have had the safety to do so."

Battling transphobia, violence

But this week also serves as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done.

Transgender people on the Island still face several issues, Preston said. This includes access to health care for gender-affirming surgery like laser hair removal or face feminization surgery, which are important for mental health and can help keep transgender people, especially women, safer from facing violence.

"This week is always heavy for me because I always think about my trans siblings that have passed away," Preston said.

Commemorated on Nov. 20, Transgender Day of Remembrance is a sombre day to reflect on transgender people who were victims of gender-based violence.

"As a trans woman, it's something that's always in the back of my mind, that leaving my house is not safe," she said.

Starting conversations with community

Stratford Mayor Steve Ogden spoke at the Transgender Awareness Week flag-raising ceremony. He says the Town of Stratford is working to be more inclusive of the transgender community. (CBC/Safiyah Marhnouj)

Stratford Mayor Steve Ogden took part in the flag-raising ceremony and invited members of the transgender community to an open dialogue with members of the town's council and staff.

"We do accept and include and really value the contributions of transgender people and we really want to make them feel welcome and at home in our community," he said.

Some of the issues brought up during the meeting were the needs for gender-neutral language in town documents, and gender-inclusive bathroom and change facilities.

Ogden said the town is already working on reviewing gender-based language in forms and advertising and is hoping to arrange workplace training for its staff and council members, facilitated by PEERS Alliance. Gender-neutral bathroom facilities already exist in the town hall, he added.

There is a real need to include transgender people in programs and services, Ogden said.

Work remains for inclusively

Lucky Fusca, right, is the executive director of the P.E.I. Transgender Network and chair of Pride P.E.I. They say seeing the flag being raised is an important part of acknowledging transgender visibility. (CBC/Safiyah Marhnouj)

Lucky Fusca, executive director of the P.E.I. Transgender Network and chair of Pride P.E.I., said they were "touched" by Ogden's invitation to take part in a discussion on transgender inclusiveness.

Fusca said they have plans with the Town of Stratford to continue working on ways to be more inclusive with members of the transgender and gender diverse community.

"It can be quite easy to raise a flag. It's not quite as easy to actually do the work," they said.

Fusca said they only recently started attending flag-raising ceremonies after coming to a comfortable space in their gender discovery process.

"To see that kind of visibility is always going to be something that is a positive impact in my life," they said, adding that seeing flags at city hall is important for other people who are still in their gender discovery process.

When it comes to taking steps to being more inclusive, Fusca said they challenge people to be comfortable with being uncomfortable.

"Oftentimes, that's where real tangible change is going to happen."