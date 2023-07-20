Watch where you step: Fiona's change to the landscape can disorient you

Island trails and wooded areas look much different post-Fiona.

It's taken months for trails in central and eastern P.E.I. to get cleared, said Bryson Guptill, a board member with Island Trails, which maintains 12 trails on P.E.I. He said volunteers — along with professional help — have been working to clear the trails for 10 months, but it's still at a slow pace.

The changing landscape has caused recent issues. In the past two months, three hikers became lost and were rescued. An 81-year-old man was lost in the woods near Bangor, and taken to hospital for minor injuries. Another was lost in the woods near Cable Head and treated for dehydration. And an experienced hiker went missing on Beck Trail near Murray River and was found safe after a four-hour search.

Guptill said the first trail they tackled after Fiona was Winter River, one of the more popular trails, located about five kilometres north of Charlottetown. It was covered in downed trees which hid where the trail once was. It took GPS to find the trail, then volunteers had to climb over trees, which would take hours, to mark out where the trail would be with tape.

Orange tape was used as a signal to volunteers where the Winter River trail was after the walkway was covered in trees and debris. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"Ten, 15 feet of downed trees and then start cutting on top of that to go down to the trail, so that's how bad things were," said Guptill.

Once he was out putting up flagging tape, only to realize later he was going in a circle and was not where he was supposed to be. So he had to go back and remove the tape and start over again. The second time he used GPS.

For anyone going out on in wooded areas, Guptill said the landscape will not be recognizable.

"The blockage of trees is so extensive in some areas that you may be able to get in a little ways then you'll find you can't get by without actually, literally crawling over or under the trees, so it's very difficult and that can be disorienting," said Guptill.

Pathways are still being cleared for hikers. Ryan Wilson, the owner of Sawsquatch, is taking down leaning trees which may end up falling onto the trails. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

For hikers going out on the trails, he said you should have a map of the trail, a compass, and be prepared to stay out later than you planned for.

"If you're going out, have a bit of an emergency supply with you in case you get stuck overnight, because that is a possibility," he said.

Right now, there are nine trails cleared by Island Trails and two others cleared by Cycling P.E.I. that are open enough that you can walk through them, Guptill said.

"The process now is to try to clear them back so there aren't so many trees, leaners, or staring at the butt end of a tree that you just cut down," he said.

A few wooden bridges down the Winter River trail from Guptill, two men were working to do just that. Ryan Wilson owns Sawsquatch, a tree care service. He and another worker were on their second pass of the trail to further clear the space. They were hired by Island Trails.

A leaning tree gets taken down by Sawsquatch to ensure the trailspace below will be safe for hikers. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"They've already been opened up. We're just kind of making them a little bit wider and taking out some of the leaning trees that might fall out into the trailway in time, whether it be in the winter or a wind storm," he said.

Wilson says he thinks they'll be continually working on the Winter River trail into the winter. He said people can use it, but they should watch where they're walking because of the stumps and other pieces of wood on the ground and the loose limbs in the trees.

It's not the only trail he and his team have worked on. Wilson said the Dromore trail has areas where 80 per cent of the trees came down. He said the north loop was the most affected area.