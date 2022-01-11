Charlottetown council moves toward regulating short-term rentals

After years of discussion, it looks like Charlottetown city council is moving ahead with regulations for short-term rentals, or STRs.

At the regular January council meeting on Monday, the first reading of zoning and development bylaws that will regulate short-term rentals passed 8-0.

The rules would mean short-term rentals can only be the primary residence of the owner, one owner could not own several properties, and apartments would also not be allowed. Suites that are part of homes could be allowed as long as the owner is home at the time of the rental.

Affordable housing advocates hope more regulations for short-term rentals will free up more long-term rentals for people. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Mayor Philip Brown said the city is now laying out the framework for regulating STRs and called this the first step.

Brown said there are lots of discussions still to take place but regulations are coming.

He said other cities have followed the primary residence model as well.

"If you look at other jurisdictions, Vancouver, Victoria, Toronto, they took that route too," said Brown.

He said they will work with the community and STR operators.

Terry MacLeod, the city's planning chair, said it's a complex issue. The council package alone had almost 300 pages dedicated to background details from past public meetings, surveys and letters from the public.

Vote coming Feb. 1

MacLeod called it an in-depth report and said the matter will be voted on Feb. 1.

"We basically told staff tonight we think you are on the right path, keep going," he said.

He expects basic regulations will be officially passed next month.

"We've got to try and find a happy medium," said MacLeod.

Penalties coming later

MacLeod doesn't expect penalties or fines this year, but that will come later. He said they'll encourage people to follow new bylaws once they exist, but they want to give people a grace period.

"It won't be such a cold shock to everybody," he said.

MacLeod said the city will need a budget and staffing to deal with enforcement costs, which is something Brown agrees with.

"We need a summary offence ticketing component to this bylaw," said Brown.