Amid high cost of living, P.E.I. tourism operators hopeful for busy season

P.E.I. tourism operators say bookings are strong this year, but they're unsure how the rising cost of living is going to affect how much tourists spend while on the Island.

"In terms of visitation, those numbers still don't seem to be impacted by inflation," said Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island.

She's heard from operators that bookings are "very strong" this year.

"People might still make the decision to travel, but maybe spend a little less on, you know, tours and experiences and shopping while they travel," said Clemence.

She said many businesses in P.E.I., like other parts of the country, also have to charge more to deal with rising costs for things like wages and supplies, so tourists may have to pay more.

André and Ginette Bourassa have come to P.E.I. dozens of times. They say they may eat out a bit less, but are determined to enjoy their holiday. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"I think that's really to be expected in any industry now," said Clemence.

In the Cavendish area, there was a noticeable bump in activity Monday, with tourists and locals popping into some of the stores that just opened to mark the start of the season.

André Bourassa and his wife are visiting from Quebec for a week. He said when they were planning the holiday they thought a little bit more about costs, but now that they are here they want to enjoy themselves.

"It doesn't change anything," he said.

They have been visiting P.E.I. for years and plan to come back again in July. They say they come for "Island therapy" to get away from the pace of city life.

"We love all the Island, the Islanders," he said.

People walk through a clothing and souvenir store in Cavendish on Victoria Day. (Laura Meader/CBC)

John Elvin was visiting from Ontario. He said he's wanted to come to P.E.I. for four years and is glad to finally get to the Island.

"If you're going to go on a holiday, you're going to go on a holiday, regardless of what it costs," he said.

Early start to the season

Matthew Jelley, president of Maritime Fun Group, which owns and operates several properties in the Cavendish area, said it looks like 2023 will be a busy season.

"We've started opening some of our attractions like mini-golf and our laser tag and our go-carts a little earlier to allow people to come out this weekend and to start having some fun," said Jelley.

He said there is definitely more traffic in the Cavendish area at this time of year as people start visiting and locals also head to campgrounds with their trailers.

Several attractions were open in Cavendish, including this mini-golf course. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Jelley said the tourism industry is resilient and that people want to get out and have a vacation and have fun.

He said they didn't see tourists cutting back last year. He believes Canada's economic situation is a bit more stable now.

"People will make the decisions and changes that they have to, but I think the challenge to operators is to provide good value for money, and compete for those dollars," said Jelley.