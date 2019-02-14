Schoolmates raise money for 'memorable' boy who died during Terry Fox Run

Trayton Acton was one day shy of his 10th birthday last September when he collapsed from a heart attack during a Terry Fox Run at his school in eastern P.E.I.

His classmates are making sure he's never forgotten.

"He really meant a lot to me and a lot to others and he appreciated everyone and he tried play with everyone that he could," said his cousin and schoolmate Ben Docherty.

"He was a very memorable and special boy."

Trayton Acton was remembered as a "special little angel" who loved his family and playing soccer. (Submitted by Lynn Docherty)

On Thursday, five months after Trayton's death, family at friends gathered at Belfast Consolidated School to pay tribute to the active boy who "loved to play soccer."

For the past few weeks, every class in the school has been collecting spare change for a fundraiser they call Toonies for Trayton.

Family, friends and classmates gathered at Belfast Consolidated School Thursday in honour of Trayton Acton. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

In total, the school and community raised $2,100, which will be donated to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

The school is going to put up a plaque in honour of Trayton, and it plans to make Toonies for Trayton an annual event.

Lynn Docherty, Ben Docherty's mother and a volunteer with Heart and Stroke Foundation, says it's fitting the school and community has come together for Trayton. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Ben's mother, Lynn Docherty, who is a volunteer with the Heart and Stroke Foundation, said Trayton was "a special little angel" who would be happy to see the community come together like it has.

"Everything was here for him and on that day that's where it all happened. And that's why I think it's very fitting that the school represents him, and the whole community just backs it up. It's an amazing family."

Brayden MacPherson was one of many kids at the school who misses their friend.

"He was a really nice boy and he liked to play with his classmates."

A cake was made in honour of Trayton and handed out as part of Thursday's event at Belfast Consolidated. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

