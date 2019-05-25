Tourism industry seeks to expand Island offerings during spring shoulder season

Tourists visiting P.E.I. will have more to do during the spring shoulder season.

A number of events have been developed this year, many focusing on music and food, said Kevin Mouflier, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I.

"There are several calendar events that we've really focused on to get the season up and rolling sooner."

New events include the P.E.I. Setting Day Festival, P.E.I. Craft Beer Week and the Mighty Island Chowder Trail.

"A lot of these are brand-new initiatives and there has been a real focus on experiential tourism as part of Vision 2021."

Vision 2021 is a five-year strategic plan developed by the industry to help grow tourism on Prince Edward Island.

Mouflier said he considers the spring tourism shoulder season to run mid-May to June.

"Then we get right into the key months, which are June, July, August, September, even into October now."

Spring to follow fall success

He said the fall season has been growing in popularity through events like Fall Flavours and the P.E.I. Shellfish Festival.

He said the hope is for the spring to be just as attractive.

"There has been some cruise ships in already, which is terrific."

Often tourists coming to P.E.I. early are met with closed doors at some popular tourist destinations, but Mouflier said that is changing.

"There is some that have started to open up early, and I've particularly heard that this year."

Mouflier said there is an initiative to create a document with a list of popular Island tourist destinations with business hours and when they open for the season.

"Because we are building on our early season and later into the year, there has definitely got to be a stronger focus on opening longer and opening earlier."

