Tennis courts in Charlottetown's Royalty Crossing mall will reopen in January

Tennis players in Charlottetown will have a place to practice this winter after all.

The tennis courts at Royalty Crossing mall will be open by January, according to Tennis P.E.I. president Bob Gollaher.

"The January opening is due to renovations required to separate The Spa from the newly formed Royalty Racquet Centre," he said in late November email to members.

"There will be a separate entrance and all logistics, booking and payment will be done through the Tennis P.E.I. website."

The tennis courts located in the mall's basement, along with the pool, had previously closed on Sept. 1 of this year due to pending renovations that will create a larger food hall, family entertainment venues and office space.

According to Gollaher, Tennis P.E.I. has struck a deal with the new mall owners that will allow the courts to remain open as long as possible.

"This is an initiative between Tennis P.E.I. and Killam/APM, who have allowed us to lease the two indoor tennis courts at the mall," Gollaher said. "Until such time their renovation schedule requires the courts to be vacated."

Gollaher said Tennis P.E.I. is still working on creating permanent indoor courts for tennis, pickleball and squash players.

He did not say how long he expects the Royalty Racquet Centre to remain open, but more information is expected in the coming weeks.