Teenage girl killed in motor vehicle accident in Mount Tryon
A 17-year-old is dead after a single car collision in Mount Tryon Wednesday night. The girl was pronounced dead on the scene and three other occupants were taken to Prince County Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Queens County teen dies from injuries after single vehicle accident
A 17-year old girl from Queens County has died after a single vehicle collision early Wednesday evening, according to the RCMP.
The accident happened in Mount Tryon. The girl was a passenger.
RCMP, along with Island EMS and Borden-Carleton Fire Department, responded to the call at about 5:50 pm.
The girl was pronounced dead on the scene.
Three other occupants of the vehicle were taken to Prince County Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
An RCMP Traffic Analyst also attended the scene. The investigation continues into the cause of the collision.