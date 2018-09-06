Teenage girl killed in motor vehicle accident in Mount Tryon

A 17-year old girl from Queens County has died after a single vehicle collision early Wednesday evening, according to the RCMP.

The accident happened in Mount Tryon. The girl was a passenger.

RCMP, along with Island EMS and Borden-Carleton Fire Department, responded to the call at about 5:50 pm.

The girl was pronounced dead on the scene.

Three other occupants of the vehicle were taken to Prince County Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

An RCMP Traffic Analyst also attended the scene. The investigation continues into the cause of the collision.

More P.E.I. news