RCMP search for teen last seen in Caledonia area

RCMP are searching for 17-year-old Tyson Blair MacDonald who was last seen in Caledonia, P.E.I.

According to a news release, MacDonald was seen with a female getting into a dark-coloured Honda Civic on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. in Caledonia.

The release says MacDonald is five foot eight inches tall with short light brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black sweat shirt and grey pants at the time.

The RCMP ask anyone with information about MacDonald to contact them at 902-838-9300.