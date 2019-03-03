'Special times': Team P.E.I. brings home medals, memories from Canada Games

Last week was a medal-winning week for Team P.E.I at the Canada Winter Games that wrapped up Saturday.

Team P.E.I.'s medals came from Mikey Perry, who took bronze in judo, and Kristen Arsenault, who won silver in archery.

Jo-Anne Wallace, P.E.I.'s chef de mission, was there to see Arsenault's medal win in Red Deer, Alta.

"That was pretty special," she said. "Medals for P.E.I. are sometimes hard to come by, but they are all working out there so hard.

"I know how hard she has worked over the years. It really was a wonderful experience. She was so elated."

Arsenault was able to celebrate with teammates and parents, who were on the team's staff.

"It was pretty special," Wallace said. "I know even some of our mission staff, there was a lot of us there to support her, they had tears in their eyes. So, it was a pretty special moment for P.E.I."

Wallace managed to make it to all the Canada Games venues in the second week, she said.

Team P.E.I. will take home many memories from the 2019 games, Wallace said.

"The city of Red Deer has just been fabulous," she said. "We have met a lot of Islanders out here."

Some of the Team P.E.I. athletes are still having a hard time wrapping their head around the experience, Wallace said.

"And I just know talking to several of them, it's hard to comprehend just what special times it is at the Canada Games."

