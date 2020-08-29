Skip to Main Content
Taylor Farms brand BBQ ranch chopped salad kits recalled due to undeclared allergens: CFIA
PEI

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall on a type of Taylor Farms brand salad kits that may contain undeclared gluten, sesame and wheat allergens.

CBC News ·
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall on a type of Taylor Farms brand salad kits sold by Sobeys Inc. that may contain undeclared sesame and wheat allergens. (David Bajer/CBC)

People in most provinces are being warned about pre-prepared salad kits sold by Sobeys Inc. that may contain allergens not declared on the product's label.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued the Class 3 recall Thursday on BBQ ranch chopped kit salad made by Taylor Farms.

It is advising consumers not to eat the specific 377-gram-sized salads because of undeclared gluten, sesame and wheat allergens in an online warning.

Class 3 recalls refer to products that contravene a food safety act or regulation enforced by the national agency.

The recall affects products in most provinces, including Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan.

The giant food retailer operates hundreds of stores under a variety of banners such as Sobeys, FreshCo, Safeway and IGA across the country.

Brand name Product name Size UPC Codes on product
Taylor Farms BBQ ranch chopped kit salad 377 grams 0 30223 04171 9 2020 SE 02
TFRG 230 A16

