Taylor Farms brand BBQ ranch chopped salad kits recalled due to undeclared allergens: CFIA

People in most provinces are being warned about pre-prepared salad kits sold by Sobeys Inc. that may contain allergens not declared on the product's label.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued the Class 3 recall Thursday on BBQ ranch chopped kit salad made by Taylor Farms.

It is advising consumers not to eat the specific 377-gram-sized salads because of undeclared gluten, sesame and wheat allergens in an online warning.

Class 3 recalls refer to products that contravene a food safety act or regulation enforced by the national agency.

The recall affects products in most provinces, including Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan.

The giant food retailer operates hundreds of stores under a variety of banners such as Sobeys, FreshCo, Safeway and IGA across the country.

Brand name Product name Size UPC Codes on product Taylor Farms BBQ ranch chopped kit salad 377 grams 0 30223 04171 9 2020 SE 02

TFRG 230 A16

More from CBC P.E.I.