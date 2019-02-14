Man who lost leg in altercation pleads guilty to mischief

A Charlottetown man who lost his leg in an altercation with two men has pleaded guilty to mischief.

Donald (Artie) Gautreau is a tattoo artist whose leg was amputated in December after he was pinned against the wall of his shop on Kensington Road by a truck.

Police laid charges against two other men and Gautreau.

Gautreau pleaded guilty to mischief in provincial court Tuesday for damaging the truck and will be back in court to be sentenced next month. An assault charge against him was stayed.

The two men charged with assaulting Gautreau — Riley MacFadyen, 20, and Sean Lombardi, 26 — have not entered pleas in court.

Lombardi is accused of driving the vehicle that hit Gautreau. MacFadyen is charged with assaulting Gautreau with a baseball bat.

