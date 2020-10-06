Emotional reunion for Syrian family as brother comes to P.E.I.

When Altaf Badenjki and her husband Muhammed Ali Babilli came to P.E.I., they had to leave a family member behind — Altaf's younger brother Fawaz Badenjki.

The family is originally from Syria but had been living in Turkey, and ever since arriving on the Island they've been trying to bring 21-year-old Fawaz here.

In September, their wish finally came true when Fawaz arrived in Canada. He needed to complete two weeks in self-isolation because of travel rules related to COVID-19 on P.E.I.

After the two weeks, Fawaz was waiting at the family's home to surprise his nieces and nephews, Amal, Yusra, Muhammed Muihdy and Tim.

The kids said they knew their uncle was on the Island, but didn't know his 14-day quarantine had finished.

Fawaz doesn't know many English words, but when asked how he felt to be in Canada with his sister's family, the answer came quickly.

"Good, very good."

Altaf said the children are very close to their uncle.

"I've been waiting for my brother for three years almost," she said.

"They felt very happy and very sad … very emotional."

With the help of translation from his 14-year-old nephew, Fawaz Badenjki says, he is very excited to be in Canada. (Laura Meader/CBC)

With translation help from her son, Altaf said it was hard for her brother to be alone without family in Turkey.

"I felt happy and sad at the same time, just like my mom," Muhammed Muihdy said.

"It feels good we get to hang out together, all of the family," Amal said.

Fawaz Badenjki, back row, says he looks forward to learning English and settling into his new life in Canada. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Focus on English

With his nephew translating for him, Fawaz said this is a "new life." He wants to learn English first and is making school a priority.

"He said the reason he wants to learn English is there are a lot of people who talk to him, but he doesn't know how to talk back to them," Muhammed Muihdy said, translating for his uncle.

Fawaz said he is happy to be in Canada and reunited with his family.

Fawaz poses with his nieces and nephew. He will live with his sister's family in Charlottetown. (Laura Meader/CBC)

