Surf conditions remain dangerous in P.E.I. National Park

Surf conditions remain dangerous at the Prince Edward Island National Park.

Parks Canada has issued a statement Saturday advising visitors to the park not to enter the water.

It had given the same recommendation on Friday, warning beach-goers of the potential rip current hazards in P.E.I.'s shores.

Anyone caught in a rip current is advised to tread water and take advantage of the waves to get back to shore. If that doesn't work, people should swim parallel to the shore toward the breaking waves to get out of the current.