Summerside woman critically injured after being struck by car in parking lot

A 59-year-old Summerside woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car in a local parking lot.

According to a release from Summerside police, paramedics and officers responded to a 911 call about the collision just before 5 p.m. Friday on Granville Street.

The woman was taken to hospital.

Police said speed, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Summerside Police Service at (902) 432-1201.