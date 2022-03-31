Summerside nixes plan to hike water, sewer, recreational rental rates

The City of Summerside, P.E.I., says it won't be going ahead with planned hikes to water, sewer and recreational rental fees.

Norma McColeman, the chair of the finance committee, said the city learned its transfers from the province would be $660,000 more than expected, so they won't be going ahead with the planned rate increases.

She said council also recognizes the challenging economic circumstances people are facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So many people with layoffs, so many people facing a lot of loss of time in work," McColeman said.

The original increase was going to be five per cent for water and sewer rates, and three per cent for recreational rentals.

Extra money from province due to growing population

The city's budget was approved Thursday by council.

McColeman said the extra money from the province was attributed to an increase in the city's population.

She said the city will also put some of that money into long- and short-term reserves funds, for future needs for the city.