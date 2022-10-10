Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
73-year-old woman dead after being hit by vehicle in Summerside

A 73-year-old pedestrian is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Summerside, P.E.I., on Monday.

A second pedestrian has been taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

Summerside police say the investigation into the cause of the collision is in its early stages. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Summerside police said in a news release the collision occurred around 9:30 a.m. AT on Pope Road near Mill Crescent.

Police said a second pedestrian was taken to hospital by Island EMS with undetermined injuries.

The driver remained at the scene. It's unclear whether the driver will face any charges.

Police said a forensics team and an RCMP collision analyst are assisting the investigation.

