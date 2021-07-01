Summerside to host Island cricket provincials next weekend

Adult cricket provincials will be held next weekend in Summerside, P.E.I., marking the first time the event has been held there.

Players on the Island will gather from from July 10-11 at Three Oaks Senior High. The event will feature 10 teams from across P.E.I., with 15 players on each team.

"Cricket is a growing sport here in Summerside and on Prince Edward Island," said JP Desrosiers, the city's director of community services.

"Our department has received numerous inquires about the sport and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to host the provincials here in Summerside."