Skip to Main Content
PEI

Summerside to host Island cricket provincials next weekend

Adult cricket provincials will be held next weekend in Summerside, P.E.I., marking the first time the event has been held there.

Event will feature 10 teams made up of 15 players apiece from across the province

CBC News ·
The P.E.I. Cricket Association will host the IO Solutions Provincial Cricket Tournament on the new cricket field at Three Oaks Senior High. (P.E.I. Cricket Association )

Adult cricket provincials will be held next weekend in Summerside, P.E.I., marking the first time the event has been held there.

Players on the Island will gather from from July 10-11 at Three Oaks Senior High. The event will feature 10 teams from across P.E.I., with 15 players on each team.

"Cricket is a growing sport here in Summerside and on Prince Edward Island," said JP Desrosiers, the city's director of community services.

"Our department has received numerous inquires about the sport and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to host the provincials here in Summerside."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now