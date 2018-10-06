Summerside Cineplex offers calm space for people with autism to view movies

Popcorn in hand, Kevin MacCormack and his son, Luke, are ready to settle in to watch Smallfoot on the big screen.

Luke has autism. His father says when they go to a movie they usually have to leave soon after arriving.

"He gets very uncomfortable, he plugs his ears, and he just wants to go," MacCormack said.

"He can listen to music in the car, but something … as loud as this, it really bugs him."

But loud noises won't be a concern during special sensory-friendly screenings at Cineplex — now being offered for the first time on P.E.I.

Lights up, volume down

The screenings are modified to better suit the needs of people on the autism spectrum, or anyone with sensitivities to noise or darkness.

"The lights will be up in the auditorium," said Sarah Van Lange, director of communications for Cineplex. "The volume itself for the film will be much lower. And then it obviously will have a smaller crowd."

Kevin and Luke MacCormack were excited to go to the movies without worrying about loud noises. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

P.E.I. is the last province in Canada to get the sensory-friendly alternative. They have been offered at locations elsewhere in the country since 2015.

Van Lange said the locations are chosen based on demand.

Local advocacy

On P.E.I., Erynn Cormier has been making the case to bring the screenings to Summerside for more than a year.

Two of her three children are on the autism spectrum. She says they can often feel anxious after going to see movies.

Her 11-year-old son, Drew, says he's excited to be able to see movies in an environment that isn't as dark and crowded.

"I'll be able to see, and be able to know where I'm going, if I ever need to like get out of there," he said.

Erynn Cormier was in touch with Cineplex for more than a year, asking the company to bring sensory-friendly screenings to Summerside. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Cormier says she advocated to bring the screenings in Summerside so more kids and families would be able to experience something many people take for granted.

"When they can attend these things, they feel special, they feel included. And it's great for them to feel like they can be out there with their peers and not in their homes and secluded."

The Autism Society of P.E.I. recently joined Cormier in her advocacy efforts, asking Cineplex to bring the screenings to Summerside.

Monthly screenings

While Cormier said she was a bit frustrated that P.E.I. was the last province to get the screenings, she's just happy to see it finally happen.

"I'd like to see the expressions on the kids faces that may have not been able to come before."

Cineplex will offer the special screenings about once a month. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Twenty-nine people bought tickets to the first screening in Summerside and Cormier hopes to see the popularity continue.

Cineplex says it plans to offer the screenings about once a month.

More P.E.I. news