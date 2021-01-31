Summerside pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in parking lot

A 59-year-old Summerside woman who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Friday has died.

The victim's name has not been released at the request of the family.

According to a news release from Summerside police, paramedics and officers responded to a 911 call about a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian just before 5 p.m. Friday at a parking lot on Granville Street.

The woman was taken to hospital and died early Saturday.

Police say speed, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Summerside Police Service at (902) 432-1201.