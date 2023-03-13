Summerside getting new housing units for at-risk women and children

A new affordable housing building will be constructed in Summerside within the next 18 months, holding at least 24 units for women and children at risk of homelessness.

The federal government is earmarking $5 million for the project as part of its Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), and the City of Summerside provided the land.

The provincial government is making $2 million available in the form of a 20-year forgivable loan, along with a 20-year annual operating grant of $75,000 once the building opens.

Summerside Mayor Dan Kutcher said it's badly needed.

"There is a structural deficit for available housing and attainable housing in all communities. We've really put in a lot of effort and focus into how we can all go about addressing that as soon as possible," the mayor said.

The Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation funding initiative requires the housing to be built in a short amount of time, said Kutcher. That means within 18 months of a funding agreement being reached.

After learning about the funding in late December, he said, the city put out an expression of interest to see which community groups or organizations might want to partner with the city for an application.

The new building will be constructed on the St. Eleanors Lions Club grounds. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"It's happening soon; that's the idea behind this rapid housing," said Kutcher. "Take federal money, put it in the hands of the community who can get it deployed as quickly as possible to create and build more housing units."

The new building will be located at the St. Eleanors Lions Club property on East Drive, and will have a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.

It's not enough. We're going to keep pushing because we need to get the housing supply increased across the board. — Dan Kutcher, mayor of Summerside

"We're building a lot of affordable housing in Summerside," said Kutcher, though he added: "It's not enough. We're going to keep pushing because we need to get the housing supply increased across the board."

Part of Summerside's capital budget calls for 125 acres of land to be opened up for development, Kutcher said.

There is also a 60-unit affordable housing building nearing completion on Simmons Avenue, and 10 units were added to the Lifehouse Transitional Shelter by BGC Summerside, previously known as the Boys and Girls Club. A men's shelter also opened recently on Winter Street.

More units needed, says advocate

The new units made possible by the CMHC funding will make a dent in things, said Cory Pater of the group P.E.I. Fight for Affordable Housing.

Affordable-housing advocate Cory Pater calls the new building in Summerside 'a small step in the right direction.' (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"It's a small step in the right direction," he said.

Noting the nature of this project, Pater said there also needs to be additional units provided for all types of people to rent.

"Tenants are a diverse group of people, and more people than just women with children need a place to stay, but it is important that at-risk women with children have somewhere to stay," he said.

That's something he believes both the federal and provincial governments need to work on, given the low rental vacancy rate on much of Prince Edward Island these days.