Group of teens gets up to snow good in Charlottetown

When a group of Island Grade 10 students went out shovelling around their neighbourhood last Saturday, they had no idea they'd be out in the snow all day.

Ryan Fletcher, Ethan Kane, Nicolas Lavoie and Jack Brown went around Charlottetown lending a hand to people after P.E.I. had been covered in yet another blanket of snow.

The four are players on the Mount Academy's U17 hockey team.

They finished shovelling at their place before noon. Then, they started looking for people who were shovelling and asked them if they needed help.

The group ended up going through about 10 houses in downtown Charlottetown returning home around 4:30 p.m.

From left to right, Grade 10 students Jack Brown, Ethan Kane, Nicolas Lavoie and Ryan Fletcher went around Charlottetown on Feb. 5 to help people shovel their driveways and walkways. They play for the U17 hockey team at the Mount Academy. (Submitted by Pam Scott)

"All of us felt really good, just to put smiles on people's faces," said Fletcher.

Some offered them money, but they didn't take any.

"We kept telling them, 'We just want to make your day.' Everybody was just surprised and really thankful that we were out there helping people, not only them, but their neighbours and other people in the community," Fletcher said.

At one house, they helped a man who had been shovelling for a long time. His wife was injured and couldn't go out to help him.

At another, they helped two women with back problems clear their driveway and walkway.

"We helped some people that were less fortunate than us. So, we felt good about that," Brown said.

And they will 100 per cent do it again next time, said Fletcher.

"The next snowstorm you'll see us back out there," he said.

"One thing that will change is we'll probably get up even earlier, so we can help more people before the sun goes down."