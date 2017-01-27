Where the streets need more names

There is a new committee being created over the next few months in Summerside, P.E.I., tasked with establishing a new list of street names.

When a new road or development springs up in the city there is a list of names to choose from based on three categories, former mayors and councillors, outstanding citizens and family names of those lost to war.

The current list only has 20 names left to choose from.

Hyphenated names really should be avoided or names where confusion could arise because of the spelling. — Bob Ashley, Summerside CAO

"We need to populate the list so there is a much wider selection of possible names available. More selection means more choice," said Bob Ashley, Summerside's CAO.

On the current list there are only four names of veterans to choose from.

"As you know, there are hundreds and hundreds of names that might be selected from for something like that," Ashley said.

Not choosing from list

A bit of community controversy arose when new developments in the city were putting forth names which were not on the list and the city was approving them. Typically, the name of a new street would be chosen from the list.

"There was some concern expressed in the community about that, that they really should be selecting from a solid list of names."

Establishing a new list will help clarify the rules, Ashley said.

Bob Ashley, the CAO of Summerside, says the street name task force will present a list of names and city council will then decided to approve it or not. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"It should help to clarify the process both for developers and elected officials and the public at large."

People in the community may want to see a street named after someone, Ashley said.

"A lot of people have a range of opinions on naming streets after people. A good example would be naming a street after someone who is still living," he said.

'You want clarity'

Most municipalities don't name streets after someone still living, just in case controversy arises he said, and there are a few things to think about when naming streets.

"Hyphenated names really should be avoided or names where confusion could arise because of the spelling."

Certain names are avoided to make it easier for first responders to get to a location during an emergency.

"You want clarity in street names," Ashley said.

The street name task force will draw people from several organizations such as the Summerside and Area Historical Society, Ashley said.

"They will probably have a couple meetings spaced over two or three months," Ashley said. "Basically, the group will be tasked with doing some research and harvesting names that could be used. So, it'll take a little bit of time."

The task force will be overseen by the city's planning board and will present a list of names to council, who will decide to approve it or not.

