The mayor of Stratford, P.E.I., says the town is considering raising residential tax rates for the first time since 2003.

The increase is needed to accommodate the increased cost of fire protection, resulting from the construction of the new emergency services facility built in conjunction with the new roundabout.

"That mitigated against keeping the taxes as they were, which we all tried to do, we really made every effort," said Steve Ogden.

The mayor said the proposed increase adds up to roughly $10 per year more for an average-sized house in the town.

"We changed things up a little this year where we presented a draft budget and asked for input," Ogden said. "We had a lot of input early by email and letters, people looking for initiatives and spending priorities."

The town is also considering raising the commercial rate for businesses to bring it in line with other municipalities in P.E.I.

Ogden says the town is still seeking input and the budget will not be finalized until mid-March.

More from CBC P.E.I.