Owner of truck missing from Bloomfield Corner pleads for return of father's ashes

A woman who honoured her truck-driver father by hanging a locket full of his ashes in her own vehicle is calling for the token's return after the truck was stolen.

The theft happened at some unknown point after Melinda Piche took her all-white 2008 Toyota Tundra to a Bloomfield Corner mechanic for repairs.

A mechanic from the auto shop alerted her that the truck was gone, she told CBC News on Thursday.

The RCMP has issued a news release asking the public to be on the lookout for the vehicle, which had a broken taillight on the passenger side and a scratch on the passenger door.

A heart-shaped locket with a cross design hanging on the truck's rearview mirror was holding ashes. (Submitted by Melinda Piche)

The cap has a sticker showing a stylized husky with the words "White Berch Siberians."

Anyone spotting it is asked to call the West District RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-224-8477.

Piche wants everything returned, but especially the heart-shaped locket adorned with a cross that was hanging from her rearview mirror and contained some of her father's ashes.

"He was always a truck driver and I feel that he guided me on the highway for good luck," she said.

A White Berch Siberians sticker was on the cap of the truck when it was taken. (RCMP)

Piche's father died seven years ago and most of his ashes were scattered, so there's no way for her to fill another locket.

"I'm upset and angry," she said. "I'd really appreciate it if people come through."

Piche has reached out to several garages in her search for the truck, posting photos of it on social media and calling the RCMP Thursday morning.