Still unclear if Atlantic physician registry has brought new doctors to P.E.I. 

Nearly three months after the Atlantic physician registry launched, it's still unclear whether it has resulted in any new doctors practicing on P.E.I.

The registry was created to make it easier for doctors to move more freely across the region by allowing them to work in any of the four Atlantic provinces for a yearly fee without additional licensing requirements.

"The registry has continued to grow, but it's also important to manage expectations," said Laurae Kloschinsky, P.E.I.'s executive director of health innovation.

The province said 36 doctors have signed up from New Brunswick, 18 from Newfoundland and Labrador, 58 from Nova Scotia and 16 from Prince Edward Island.

But Kloschinsky said it's hard to say if any physician who opted in has actually moved or is practicing on the Island — and that it may take time for them to get here.

"They may already have full-time commitments in their other provinces," she said.

"We can't say that anyone on the registry has resulted in a shift coverage or a local coverage or a new position."

Less red tape

The change had been widely anticipated after the four Atlantic premiers agreed in February on the broad strokes of what it would entail.

When it launched, Premier Dennis King said it would lead to "better access to care."

Registrars from all four Atlantic colleges of physicians and surgeons signed off on the deal.

Before, doctors had to file separate applications to each provincial college, which would take days.

Now, after opting into the registry, they can practice across the region and the paperwork is supposed to only take one day.

Once a doctor has opted into the program, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of P.E.I. notifies Health P.E.I. and a provincial recruitment team, Kloschinsky said.

Those teams reach out to the doctor and let them know about opportunities on P.E.I.

'Try before you buy'

While Health P.E.I. could not confirm if any of the doctors on the registry are actually working in the province, officials say they hope the registry can be an effective recruitment tool.

"We're able to tell people about opportunities they maybe didn't even know they'd be interested in," Kloschinsky said.

She compared it to a "try before you buy" model, where doctors can become familiar with the health-care network in the province before committing to a job.

While the impact remains unclear, Kloschinsky said it's something the province is "monitoring every day."