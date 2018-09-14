Former executive director of autism charity charged with theft, fraud and forgery

The former executive director of the Stars for Life Foundation for Autism has been charged with theft, fraud and forgery against the charitable organization.

Tracy Ann Smith, 39, of Cornwall who has been with Stars for Life since 2012 according to her LinkedIn profile, faces four charges: forgery, using forged documents, fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

Tracy Smith, the former executive director of the foundation, is also charged with forging cheques. (Tracy Smith/Facebook)

The foundation, established in 2002, is an organization designed to help young adults with autism live meaningful lives, according to its website.

Smith is accused of forging cheques and stealing more than $5,000 from the foundation between Jan. 2017 and May 2018.

She appeared in court Sept. 10 and will be back in court Sept. 24 to answer to the charges.

Smith has not yet entered any plea to the allegations.

