Fire destroys home in Stanley Bridge

Four people escaped injury in an early-morning fire that destroyed a house in Stanley Bridge, P.E.I.

Chief Allen Cole of the New London Fire Company said firefighters were called to Route 224 at 7:55 a.m. When they arrived at the home, heavy smoke was pouring from the upstairs window, he said.

Four adults who were inside at the time of the fire escaped, as did their pets, but the home was completely destroyed.

Fire fighters with the New London Fire Department were called to the home shortly before 8AM, and at nearly 3PM the fire still isn’t completely extinguished. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> <a href="https://t.co/mZ62QfRdUs">pic.twitter.com/mZ62QfRdUs</a> —@JDoriaBrownCBC

Late Wednesday morning Cole said it wasn't safe to go inside the structure.

"We're having a real hard time to do anything with it," he said then.

Cole said it's too early to say what may have caused the fire.

More P.E.I. news