The St. Peters causeway has reopened after closures overnight due to blowing snow causing whiteout conditions.

First responders were on the scene to help direct motorists along a detour during the poor driving conditions Tuesday evening.

Paula Fay-Matheson was one of the people to experience it first-hand and filmed as her husband drove them home past St. Peters Bay to the community of Forest Hill.

"I was thinking this looked like something that we had seen on the news recently from Alberta or Ontario with all those pile-ups of cars in nasty weather and I was hoping that wouldn't be our case," she said.

Paula Fay-Matheson says it was a wild drive through St. Peters Tuesday evening with the blowing snow. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Fay-Matheson said there were times as they were driving that they couldn't see more than a car length in front of them.

"Never seen weather like that last night," she said. "It was wicked. The wind was coming straight down St. Peters Bay into that intersection, it was wild."

Welll... made it through St. Peters Bay! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhiteOut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhiteOut</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DriveSafely?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DriveSafely</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/shareyourweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#shareyourweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCPEI</a> @<a href="https://twitter.com/mitchcormierCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mitchcormierCBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/bXJkcImN1J">pic.twitter.com/bXJkcImN1J</a> —@GinFit4u

The St. Peters Fire Department was called to the area to help motorists during the whiteout conditions.

"Pretty much zero visibility was what it was," said Chief Craig Campbell. "We called RCMP and Highways and they shut the road off and when the visibility would clear up a little bit, we would let a few cars go at a time."

St. Peters fire Chief Craig Campbell says three people ended up staying overnight at the fire hall instead of driving during the whiteout conditions. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Campbell said they got the Circle Club, a seniors' centre on the corner, to open up so that drivers could park and get out of the storm.

First responders monitored the bridge and helped direct traffic using flashlights.

Alternatives offered for motorists

The fire station was even opened up all night for those who felt like they couldn't continue through the low-visability conditions.

"We had three people stay at the fire hall overnight and they left this morning at nine o'clock when it cleared up a bit," said Campbell.

The province's Department of Transportation was able to clear the bridge of drifts and reopen the causeway to all traffic by early afternoon Wednesday. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Campbell said the detours around the causeway were working as the conditions were much better away from St. Peters Bay.

But the gusts of wind and light snow were still producing whiteout conditions elsewhere.

"Last night, it was definitely busy right across the province. They were addressing many issues, lots of drifting," said Stephen Szwarc, the acting director for the province's highway maintenance division.

"Lots of plows right across ... so they were moving back the snow and they were also dealing with the whiteouts."

The wind blowing the light snow across St. Peters Bay caused the whiteout conditions and zero visibility Tuesday evening over the causeway. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Crews were pushing the snowbanks back to reduce drifting, but there was little they could do against gusting winds.

"It's a decision that I make when I consult with my staff, so just seeing what the conditions are like," said Szwarc.

"We do get poor visibility, we don't close roads but in this situation we had to because the fact that there was zero visibility."

Szwarc said they constantly update the province's road condition website so drivers can plan their travels.

The province's Department of Transportation was able to clear the bridge of drifts and reopen the causeway to all traffic by early afternoon Wednesday.

