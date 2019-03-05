Skip to Main Content
Springvale house fire ruled accidental

Fire caused by electrical issues

Tony Davis · CBC News ·
North River firefighters responded with help from Charlottetown Station 2 and the New Glasgow Fire Department on Friday night. The house suffered extensive damage. (North River Fire Department)

The provincial fire marshal's office has ruled that a house fire in Springvale, P.E.I, on Friday night was accidental.

The fire was caused by an electrical issue related to the fuse panel.

The North River Fire Department responded to a call about a "possible structure fire" around 10:45 p.m. Firefighters from Charlottetown Station 2 and the New Glasgow Fire Department assisted in battling the blaze.

There was no one home at the time of the fire, but there was extensive damage to the two-storey house.

With files from Angela Walker

