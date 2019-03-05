Springvale house fire ruled accidental
The North River Fire Department responded to a call about a “possible structure fire” around 10:45 p.m. Friday. There was no one home at the time of the fire, but there was extensive damage to the two-storey house.
Fire caused by electrical issues
The provincial fire marshal's office has ruled that a house fire in Springvale, P.E.I, on Friday night was accidental.
The fire was caused by an electrical issue related to the fuse panel.
With files from Angela Walker