Some P.E.I. businesses and workers feeling overlooked by Fiona wage rebates

Despite more government supports being announced Wednesday for those who lost income after post-tropical storm Fiona, some businesses and workers on the Island say they're being overlooked.

The 5th Wave Espresso & Tea Bar in Charlottetown just opened about eight months ago, and now co-owner Laura Noel said they're trying to figure out how to make up for losses suffered after Fiona because they don't qualify for the province's wage rebate programs — something she said is "discouraging."

"The government support is lacking a little bit," said Noel. "I find we fall between the cracks."

'We were trying to be open, accessible, inclusive to the community,' says Laura Noel, co-owner of the 5th Wave Espresso & Tea Bar. 'And it didn't get us anywhere. In fact, it kind of put us back a few steps.' (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Noel said the cafe's power was restored the Monday after the storm, but the building is old and part of a district heating system that was still having issues, meaning they couldn't use their dishwasher or espresso machine.

They were only able to function at about 30 per cent of their usual capacity, said Noel, but decided to open anyway with limited hours so that staff would earn some money working reduced hours and customers would have a place to get hot coffee and Wi-Fi.

Mid-week following the storm, the P.E.I. government announced a wage rebate program meaning businesses that had to stay closed due to power outages or major damage could apply to have their workers' wages covered.

But since The 5th Wave didn't shut down entirely, Noel said she's had no luck getting wage help for staff who only worked about half of their regular hours that week.

'We're going to stay positive and push through this. But I can see how some people would want to give up with all the struggles,' says Noel. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"We were trying to be open, accessible, inclusive to the community," she said. "And it didn't get us anywhere. In fact, it kind of put us back a few steps."

CBC News has heard from other small businesses in similar circumstances. Noel said for a relatively new business, the lost revenue could mean "making or breaking it."

"This could unfortunately take out a company similar to ours," she said. "We're going to stay positive and push through this. But I can see how some people would want to give up with all the struggles."

New relief announced Wednesday

On Wednesday, the province announced that people who typically work remotely for off-Island companies, but couldn't do so without power — or workers who had to take time off due to child-care issues — can now apply for a one-time $500 payment.

"It's one of those programs where you try to help as many as you can, and as quickly and as simply as you can," said Bloyce Thompson, Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism, and Culture. "We figured 500 [dollars] was a fair value."

'There will continue to be other programs as the weeks go along ... we hope we can help as many people in these financially troubling times as we can,' says P.E.I. Minister of of Economic Growth, Tourism, and Culture Bloyce Thompson. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

But for some workers who spoke to CBC News while in the lineup for Red Cross relief payments this week, this wage relief program doesn't apply.

Some lost hours and wages because, like The 5th Wave, their workplace was open but not fully operational, or in some cases, not busy enough to keep regular staffing levels.

Those people will still get the $250 relief payment from the province for every household impacted by the storm, and some will qualify for the additional $500 payment from donations to the Red Cross Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal.

Although there isn't a specific government program to cover lost income in those situations, Thompson said there will be more to come, and his department welcomes feedback and suggestions from small business owners and workers.

"These are tough situations and we're trying to continue to evaluate as best we can all the one-offs and the situations out there," Thompson said.

"There will continue to be other programs as the weeks go along ... we hope we can help as many people in these financially troubling times as we can."